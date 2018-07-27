Launch Federal Credit Union, $781 million institution based in Merritt Island, Fla., has signed an agreement with San Diego-based Corelation Inc., to convert to its KeyStone core processing system on Feb. 18, 2019.

The credit union said the decision was driven by its desire to gain more efficiencies that will help in its quest to become the primary financial institution for more of its members.





Joe Mirachi, president of Launch Federal Credit Union



Launch FCU’s president and CEO Joe Mirachi said that as the credit union accomplishes these two goals, it looks to offer its members products and services “with improved features and functionality at a better price.”

As a result, Corelation will make the credit union “more competitive in the marketplace by improving its ability to execute its strategy and increasing the value it offers members.”

Mirachi also said that the three primary goals he plans to achieve with Corelation include: becoming more productive and efficient; improving its ability to identify and meet member needs; and enhancing its data warehousing and data analytics capabilities

“The selection of a new core system is a critical decision with long-term consequences for the credit union and a CEO,” Mirachi stated. “Now that Corelation is established in the marketplace, selecting our new core system was unexpectedly an easy decision to make.”





Theresa Benavidez, Corelation’s president and CEO



Corelation’s president and CEO Theresa Benavidez said her company is “thrilled to establish our presence in Florida with such a great partner” in Launch FCU.

“When your staff has the tools they need to offer streamlined, effective service, they are free to focus on giving your members the highest level of support,” she added. “KeyStone has the flexibility and next-generation technology to propel Launch’s goals forward. We look forward to deepening our partnership with them.”