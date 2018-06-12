Langley Federal Credit Union, Newport News, Va., has converted to the Episys core processing platform.

Episys is a product of the Symitar division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a Monett, Mo.-based provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry.

The $2.6 billion credit union said it has been growing in a way that demanded greater automation and added flexibility from its core partner. Langley FCU reported it searched for a system that could better integrate with advanced and emerging technology. The credit union said in a statement it chose Symitar primarily because of its “strong reputation and its proven, seamless integration capabilities between Episys and a selection of third-party vendors.”

Langley FCU said another major draw was the opportunity to adapt and configure Episys to its own needs via PowerOn, which uses open, common programming protocols within the solution for maximum flexibility. All changes are made within the protection of the core system, but are independent of the core code.

The credit union also is implementing complementary solutions from Symitar the company said will simplify operations and streamline data usage, management, and reporting including jhaEnterprise Workflow to automate multi-step processes and Advanced Reporting for Credit Unions for business intelligence and analytics.

Deb Vollmer, SVP/CXO at Langley FCU, said, “We wanted a core that could carry us through the next decade and trust we would remain ahead of industry tech advances. Symitar offers us that assurance with Episys.”

Langley FCU created a new team of business analysts to lead the conversion – a team that now continues to work with various business units to maximize their use of Episys and its performance.

According to Vollmer, Langley FCU’s conversion was a success within a week’s time, and member service was not disrupted. She said the ease with which employees have adapted to the system “confirms that the credit union made the right choice in Symitar.”

“Entering into a conversion is a true time commitment; it takes the full workforce and engagement of every employee,” Vollmer said. “Symitar was there every step of the way, its team having such a deep knowledge of the core we were converting from that we were guided through the entire process.”

Ted Bilke, president of Symitar, said, “Langley Federal Credit Union was quick to get its entire team excited about a core change, and to get them involved in making the conversion successful.”