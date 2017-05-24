Print Email Reprints Share

Langley Federal Credit Union has chosen Symitar's Episys core system for in-house processing.

According to Symitar, the Newport News, Va.-based credit union was growing “at a rate that required more system and process automation, greater operational efficiency, and additional flexibility from its core partner.”

