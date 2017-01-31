Print Email Reprints Share

Greylock Federal Credit Union, Pittsfield, Mass., and Landmark Credit Union, based in nearby North Adams, Mass., on Tuesday said they have reached a definitive merger agreement subject to the approval of the Landmark Credit Union membership and regulatory agencies.

Landmark CU has $24 million in assets and serves 2,596 members, according to its most recent Call Report.

