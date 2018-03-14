Elliot Gregg, president and CEO of the $1.2 billion Kitsap Credit Union of Bremerton, Wash., has announced that he will retire, effective January 16, 2019, after serving at the institution for almost two decades.

The board of Kitsap CU has retained the recruiting firm DDJ Meyers of Phoenix, Ariz., to engage in a nationwide search to select a new president/CEO.

“I speak for the board and KCU membership as a whole, that we are deeply grateful for Elliot’s leadership as our CEO,” Board Chair Jim Rowson said in a statement.

Gregg joined the credit union as president/CEO in March 2000, when it was known as Kitsap Community Federal Credit Union and had nine branches (all in Kitsap County) and $398 million in assets. Today the credit union has 15 branches across four counties, with a new one slated to open in the Greater Pierce County region.

Elliot Gregg, president and CEO, Kitsap Credit Union

In 2006, Gregg spearheaded the construction of KCU’s new corporate office in downtown Bremerton, in an acknowledgement of the credit union’s shipyard roots.

The credit union also said that Gregg’s legacy with KCU includes “branching into the digital realm, increasing efficiency through employee feedback, the launch of a 24/7/365 call center, and encouraging excellent member service through focused staff training and team-building.”

Over the years, Gregg has received a number of awards, including the Credit Union National Association’s Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility and Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Responsibility awards.

During his time with KCU, Gregg also served as chair of the board of directors of the Washington Credit Union League (now called the Northwest Credit Union Association).

KCU posted net income of about $9.2 million in 2017, down from about $10.6 million in the prior year.

