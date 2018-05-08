Kirtland Federal Credit Union, a $796 million institution based in Albuquerque, N.M., announced that it named Tom Shoemaker as its president and CEO.

Shoemaker had been serving as Kirtland FCU’s interim president and CEO since October 2017, when he replaced David Seely. Prior to that appointment, Shoemaker served for more than 24 years with Kirtland FCU in various leadership roles. He has a total of 40 years of experience in banking and financial services.

Seely remained on paid leave until his retirement on March 1, 2018.

Tom Shoemaker, Kirtland FCU CEO

At that time Kirtland said that Shoemaker was tasked with developing “a new strategic plan that is being developed” as a result of the decision made earlier in 2017 not to pursue a merger with Sandia Laboratory FCU, a $2.5 billion institution also based in Albuquerque.

“The whirlwind of change that has brought me to this position of president and CEO has been both refreshing and exciting,” said Shoemaker in a statement. “After spending 24 years at Kirtland FCU in a variety of positions and areas, I am prepared and honored to lead this storied credit union.”

Kirtland FCU posted net income of about $5.3 million in 2017, down from $6.4 million in the prior year.

