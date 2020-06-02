Kirtland Federal Credit Union CEO to retire at end of 2020

Tom Shoemaker, president and CEO of Kirtland Federal Credit Union in Albuquerque, N.M., will retire at the end of the year.

The $792 million-asset institution’s board has hired D. Hilton Associates to find his replacement, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Shoemaker has worked in banking for more than four decades, spending over 27 years at Kirtland. When he was named interim president and CEO in October 2017, Shoemaker was tasked with outlining a new strategic direction for Kirtland after a planned merger with Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union was called off earlier that year. He got the title on a permanent basis in May 2018.

“The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Tom for his years of dedicated service to Kirtland Federal Credit Union and its membership. We wish him success in all his future endeavors,” Brian McDonald, chairman of Kirtland, said in the press release.

Kirtland earned about $1.2 million in the first quarter, down almost 13% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration.

