Kirtland FCU hires Colorado credit union executive as next CEO

Kirtland Federal Credit Union in Albuquerque, N.M., has named Matt Rarden as its next president and CEO.

Matt Rarden, president and CEO of Kirtland Federal Credit Union

Rarden will succeed Tom Shoemaker, who retired on July 3 after a 27-year tenure at the $836 million-asset institution, according to a press release from July.

Rarden has served as chief operating officer at Premier Members Federal Credit Union in Boulder, Colo., since 2014, according to a separate press release on Friday. Before that, Raden held multiple finance, operational and management roles at several Fortune 500 companies, including IBM and Convergys.

“After a comprehensive search process, we know that Matt is the right executive who has the experience to guide Kirtland Federal Credit Union in continuing to provide outstanding member service and towards future success,” Brian McDonald, chairman of Kirtland FCU, said in the Friday press release.

Kirtland FCU earned about $1.4 million through the first six months of the year, less than half of its earnings in the same period last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.