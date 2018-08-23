Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., has successfully converted the $1.56 billion Kern Schools Federal Credit Union of Bakersfield, Calif., to its Episys core platform.

Kern Schools FCU said in a release the credit union had been searching for a core replacement that would “lead it into the future with functionality, speed and member service,” and found that Symitar’s Episys met these needs.

Ted Bilke, president of Symitar

The ability to configure Episys to meet a credit union’s “precise needs” was a major driver in Kern Schools’ conversion decision. The Episys PowerOn tool allows credit unions to take control of modifying their core in a number of ways via open, common programming protocols.

“Symitar is attentive and hands on, even after the conversion,” stated Steve Renock, president and CEO of Kern Schools. “The Episys platform is nimble and continues to evolve for tomorrow’s credit union.”

Ted Bilke, president of Symitar, said, “It excites us when credit unions are eager to explore the capabilities of Episys, and the potential power they can bring one another. Kern Schools is enthusiastic to collaborate and build efficiencies with other credit unions; they recognize the speed and agility of Episys, and what those attributes mean for providing exceptional member service.”