Southern Lakes Credit Union, an $88 million institution based in Kenosha, Wis., announced that it has appointed Timothy Barthel as its new president and CEO, succeeding Georgine Levine, who passed away in August 2016.
Richard Ackatz, the VP of administration at Southern Lakes CU, confirmed that he had been serving as the interim CEO prior to Barthel’s appointment.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In