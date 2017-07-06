Members of the $2.8 million Kalamazoo Building Trades Credit Union agreed to merge the institution with the $173 million KALSEE Credit Union. Both institutions are based in Kalamazoo, Mich.

With about 620 members, KBTCU was organized in 1965 and evolved into exclusively serving various trade unions and their families in the city of Kalamazoo, including unions representing carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, electricians, bricklayers, painters, sheet metal, and laborers and operating engineers.