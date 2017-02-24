JetStream Federal Credit Union, Miami Lakes, Fla., on Thursday said it is the first credit union in the state of Florida to receive the Juntos Avanzamos Credit Union designation.
The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions recognizes credit unions committed to serving and empowering Hispanic consumers with the Juntos Avanzamos designation (Spanish for “Together we Advance”).
