WASHINGTON — As was expected, President Trump has nominated Brian Montgomery to serve as the commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration.
If confirmed by the Senate, Montgomery would confront a slew of crucial policy issues facing the government's mortgage insurer, from a decision over whether to enact an FHA premium reduction proposed by the Obama administration, to how the FHA would fit into a potential broader reform framework for the nation's housing finance system.
