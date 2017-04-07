More than 250 lawsuits were filed in 2016 against companies alleging that respective websites were inaccessible to users with disabilities related to vision or hearing, and by 2018, the Department of Justice is expected to release Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) website compliance regulations. So why aren’t more people talking about this?

“It does not appear that any target company has accepted the considerable risk of litigating these cases to a final judgment,” said Attorney Mark Sidoti with the Newark, N.J.-based Gibbons P.C.