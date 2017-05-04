One of the post-EMV migration complaints is the speed of the transactions. Consumers dip their cards into payment terminals and let them sit there for an amount of time that may vary from store to story, but always feels longer than the old school swipe.

Reducing that time has become a sort of second migration, as companies look to shave seconds off of the consumer's role in the payment. Merchant services provider Worldpay is taking its swing at the problem by aggressively adopting the "faster EMV" products from the card networks as its main chip card model, reducing a transaction time the company contends can take as long as 20 seconds for consumers to about three.