Litigation is soaking up a significant share of resources at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which faces at least a dozen cases challenging its constitutionality and a surging number of legal disputes to its enforcement actions.
Many smaller companies that traditionally would have rolled over and settled with the agency appear emboldened to fight given the political and legal uncertainty hanging over the CFPB. Firms are hoping to get enforcement actions dismissed or, possibly, relief from the Trump administration.
