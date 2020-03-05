Iowa regulators put the kibosh on credit union's bank purchase

Iowa regulators have halted a credit union’s planned bank purchase there, the second time this year state regulators have intervened to stop such deals.

The Iowa Division of Banking this week said the deal – which would have seen GreenState CU purchase First American Bank – was finalized before the proposal was approved.

First American holds just $675,000 in assets compared to $5.8 billion at GreenState, the largest credit union in Iowa.

“Because First American closed this transaction without obtaining my prior approval, I must act immediately and deny First American’s application,” Iowa Banking Superintendent Jeff Plagge wrote in a March 2 letter. Credit unions’ bank purchases must be approved by regulators for both parties.

Plagge added that the deal violated a state law stipulating that banks can only be sold to other banks and not other financial services entities.

That echoes a decision last month in Colorado where regulators blocked Elevations Credit Union’s attempt to purchase the assets of Cache Bank & Trust.

Iowa has been ground zero for several high-profile credit union battles in recent years, including a fight over the industry’s tax exemption, a branding dispute involving the state’s Board of Regents and, earlier this year, a battle over prize-linked savings programs at credit unions.

One element of Plagge’s decision is likely to be popular with bank groups well beyond Iowa.

Approving the GreenState-First American deal, he wrote, “would establish a precedent that could lead to more tax-paying financial institutions being purchased by tax-exempt financial institutions. That, in turn, could adversely affect the budget of the State of Iowa.”

That verbiage is markedly similar to language bank trades have used as they push back on these transactions, and the Independent Community Bankers of America were quick to praise the Iowa decision.

"ICBA and the nation's community banks commend the Iowa Division of Banking for blocking the purchase of a tax-paying community bank by a tax-exempt credit union,” ICBA’s President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said in a release Wednesday. ICBA, she added, plans to continue to address “the disturbing trend of larger credit unions increasing their taxpayer-subsidized footprint by buying up smaller, tax-paying community banks.”

GreenState defended the transaction, noting it had received approval for the deal from the FDIC, NCUA and the state credit union division, and said the purchase remains completed.

“It’s clear that the efforts of the Iowa Bankers Association have found their way into the process, prompting the letter,” Jeff Disterhoft, president and CEO of GreenState, said in a statement. “The IDOB has been aware of the transaction for over a year now, and at the same time First American’s sale of other branches to a Florida-based credit union neither received or required any such ‘approval’ from the IDOB prior to its sale late last year.”

Credit union-bank deals cropped up frequently throughout 2019 but have moved at a slower pace so far this year, prompting many to ask whether the trend is actually slowing or this is just a blip. Despite the fact that only a small percentage of the industry is taking part in these deals, it was a hot topic at the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington last month.