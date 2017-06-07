Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has named Katie Averill as the next superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, effective May 30.
Averill will succeed JoAnn Johnson, who announced her retirement earlier in May. Johnson served on the NCUA board from 2002 to 2008, including serving as chairman beginning in 2004.
