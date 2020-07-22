Investment firm Trust for Credit Unions passes $2B in assets

The Trust for Credit Unions, a group of institutional mutual funds designed for credit unions’ investment needs, has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management.

Jay Johnson, president of the Trust for Credit Unions

That figure represents growth of more than 103% since year-end 2019, the firm said Tuesday. The increase comes as CUs reconsider investment options in the wake of increased deposits and narrowing margins because of the coronavirus and changes in consumer behaviors.

“Access to TCU’s actively managed investment options is even more critical in the current environment,” the firm's president, Jay Johnson, said in a press release. “We’re pleased to welcome new credit union investors and provide educational resources that benefit the industry.”

TCU offers a variety of mutual funds exclusive to credit unions along with information and analysis to support investment decisions. The firm was created by CUs and is overseen by a board of trustees guided by the same cooperative principles as credit unions.

Callahan Financial Services, a division of the consultancy Callahan & Associates, is the funds’ distributor, while ALM First Financial Advisors provides economic and educational updates for investors.

