Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., announced that Interra Credit Union successfully migrated to “Symitar EASE,” the outsourced delivery model of the Episys core processing platform.

Based in Goshen, Ind., the $1 billion Interra CU had been running Symitar’s Episys in-house, but made the “strategic move” to EASE after a “careful systems analysis,” according to a press release.

Symitar explained that as Interra CU was facing imminent updates to its data center infrastructure and desired more resiliency in its business continuity planning, the credit union realized outsourcing its core would bring “innumerable benefits” across the organization.

“With the outsourced model, our IT staff is not forced to manage systems day-in and day-out,” said Duane Wilcoxson, chief information officer at Interra CU. “Instead we can now point these resources to solving business challenges directly, focusing their time on strategic objectives for 2018 that can keep our credit union moving forward.”

Ted Bilke, president of Symitar, said Interra CU represents the “largest single in-to-out client migration” for Symitar to date.

“More and more, we are seeing our clients access the benefits of outsourcing to nimbly navigate a changing regulatory climate and more effectively carry out key growth objectives,” Bilke added. “It’s a model that affords credit unions of any size a way to alleviate system management without sacrificing the control they enjoy to continually develop new offerings for their members.