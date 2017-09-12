Eight credit unions are adding InterLutions’ revenue enhancement service, CU-Save, to their platforms.

A credit union service organization offering business solutions and run by Muskego, Wis.-based Corporate Central Credit Union, InterLutions will be helping the CUs reduce cost and enhance revenues related to card processing.

The eight CUs are:

• $1.7 billion Educators CU, Mount Pleasant, Wis.

• $235 million Fort Community CU, Fort Atkinson, Wis.

• $105 million Members’ Advantage CU, Wisconsin Rapid, Wis.

• $90 million N.E.W. CU, Octono Falls, Wis.

• $235 million Prospera CU, Appleton, Wis.

• $125 million Ripco CU, Rhinelander, Wis.

• $205 million Unison CU, Kaukauna, Wis.

• $100 million Winnebago Community CU, Oshkosh, Wis.

Through CU-Save, these eight CUs can align expenses with benchmarks and foster relationships with suppliers.

“CU-Save helped our credit union negotiate contracts for our plastic cards and we were extremely happy with the results,” Lisa Gilligan, president and CEO of N.E.W. CU, said in a press release. “They were very professional to work with, little work was required on our part, and they helped find places to improve our bottom line. We will definitely utilize them for future contract negotiations.”

Kurt Johnson, CFO of Educators CU, said that he trusts nothing will fall through the cracks with CU-Save.

“Their track record for following through with the plan, both on time and on the money, is unquestionable,” Johnson said in a press release.

