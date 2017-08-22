InterLutions -- a credit union service organization offering business solutions and run by Muskego, Wis.-based Corporate Central Credit Union -- on Monday said it has added two credit unions to its collaborative employee benefits initiative, I-Care.
The two CUs are $1.7 billion Educators CU, Mount Pleasant, Wis., and $1.2 billion KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Gahanna, Ohio.
