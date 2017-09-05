The members of IntegrUS Credit Union, a $27 million institution based in Dubuque, Iowa, voted to merge with the $600 million Vibrant Credit Union of Moline, Ill.
The merger will be effective in October with plans to complete the transition in 2018. IntegrUS will become part of Vibrant CU and its corporate office will move to Vibrant’s Moline headquarters. However, IntegrUS’s branch operations will continue to operate in Dubuque.
