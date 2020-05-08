Insider tapped as AmeriCU's next CEO

AmeriCU in Rome, N.Y., has named Ronald Belle as its next CEO.

Belle will succeed Mark Pfisterer, who announced in 2019 his decision to retire this year from the $1.9 billion-asset institution.

Belle is currently AmeriCU’s chief experience officer and oversees areas including marketing, human resources and operations. He previously worked at Bank of America, KeyBank and Fifth Third Private Bank.

“Since joining the credit union in 2017, Ron has made an impact. His focus on member and employee experience is relentless, and has been transformative to our organization,” John Stevenson, chairman of AmeriCU, said in a press release on Friday. “He has been instrumental in making AmeriCU a better place to work, a better place to bank and a stronger credit union overall. We could not be happier to have him at the helm, and are looking forward to the coming years.”

AmeriCU lost roughly $1.2 million in the first quarter, compared with earning about $155,000 for the same period a year earlier, according to call report data. Noninterest income fell by 50%, to roughly $2.9 million, after the credit union posted a $2.6 million loss on equity securities.