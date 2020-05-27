Indiana CU Foundation shifts some scholarship dollars due to coronavirus

The Indiana Credit Union Foundation is changing up how it will spend money earmarked for scholarships this year.

The group had initially planned to use $26,000 for scholarships so credit union professionals could attend important industry events in 2020. However, funds had been distributed only for attendees of the Credit Union National Association Governmental Affairs Conference, which was held in February. Since then industry conferences have been either been delayed or canceled because of the social distancing requirements imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, the foundation is assisting the Indiana League in providing virtual educational workshops over the next two months. Credit union employees from affiliated institutions can participate at no cost.

Some sessions have already been held and more are planned for the rest of the year, according to a press release on Wednesday. Some topics that are being covered in May and June include the Bank Secrecy Act, technology, marketing and fighting fraud.

“The league has pivoted its own education offerings to include more webinars, including several on pandemic-related topics,” Andy Burggraf, president and CEO of CommunityWide FCU in South Bend, Ind., and chairman of the foundation, said in a press release. “We are happy that the foundation’s scholarship funds can still be used to help make this professional development available at no-cost to participants, who can consume it live at home, at the credit union or in archive form.”

The foundation said it plans to return to its normal scholarship funding next year.

