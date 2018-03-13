The third credit union acquisition of a bank in 2018 will close later this year, pending regulatory approval.

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, a $1.4 billion institution based in Evansville, Ind., is set to purchase American Founders Bank, a $113 million institution based in Louisville, Ky.

Evansville Teachers did not disclose the value of the deal.

The credit union, which serves 193,000 members across five states, will expand its market share in Louisville as a result of the deal. ETFCU already has two mortgage loan offices there and will increase its current mortgage production and deposit services with the deal.

"In conjunction with our strategic business plan, we have been seeking to add several new branch offices in the Louisville market," Bill Schirmer, ETFCU president and CEO, said in a press release. "This alliance with American Founders Bank will enable us to better serve our existing members in this area in addition to offering our expansive checking and other deposit products to new members as well. The acquisition complements our long-term business strategy.”

Michael Bell, attorney, Howard & Howard

The president and CEO of American Founders Bank, Barry Brauch, is happy with ETFCU’s experience in consumer as well as commercial lending.

“We are pleased that our customers will get many improved services and that their deposits will continue to be protected to the very same level as always,” Brauch said in the release.

Michael Bell, a lawyer at Howard & Howard in Royal Oak, Mich., who represented Evansville Teachers in the deal, recently told the Credit Union Journal that credit union acquisitions of banks or bank branches is at an “all time high,” especially in the Southeast and Midwest.

Bell plans to announce the next transaction with in the next 7 to 10 days.

“The pace continues to quicken, 2018 will be a record year for these transactions,” he said in an email.