Indiana-based credit union to merge as losses rise

Ball State Federal Credit Union in Muncie, Ind., is set to merge into Financial Center First Credit Union in Indianapolis.

The deal would be the largest credit union merger in the state’s history if approved by members, according to a press release from the Indiana Credit Union League on Thursday. The combined institution will hold nearly $700 million in assets and be headquartered in Indianapolis under the Financial Center First brand.



“This partnership is a natural fit,” J. Kevin Ryan, Financial Center First’s president and CEO, said in the press release. “The financial literacy expertise that our new organization will deliver to Ball State FCU’s membership and the Muncie community coupled with a 30-year relationship with Ball State Federal Credit Union’s CEO, Randy Glassburn, made it an easy decision for both of our organizations. Financial Center looks forward to delivering its financial literacy approach towards growing membership in combination with Ball State FCU’s well-established brand.”



Glassburn said the merger will increase financial education options for the former Ball State members, along with adding branches, better technology and more.

A member vote is expected sometime later this year.

At nearly $90 million in assets, Ball State FCU posted a loss of more than $577,000 last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration. It lost more than $483,000 in 2018. The credit union had more than $850,000 in charge-offs in 2019, nearly half of which was in used car loans.

Financial Center First recorded net income of more than $2.7 million last year, down about 25% from 2018.

