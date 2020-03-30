Inclusiv pushes annual conference to October amid coronavirus concerns

Inclusiv, the group formerly known as the National Association of Community Development Credit Unions, has pushed its annual conference from May to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exact dates have yet to be determined but the event is still expected to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cathie Mahon, CEO of Inclusiv

“Disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have a disproportionate impact on low-income people,” the credit union group wrote in a release. “This crisis will [a]ffect our members and the underserved communities in which we work for months to come.”



Inclusiv said that its conference will be an opportunity to assist credit unions and their members in weathering the coronavirus and its aftermath.

The CDCU group is the latest credit union organization to postpone or cancel conferences because of the outbreak. With over 153,000 diagnoses as of Monday mid-afternoon, the United States has the most coronavirus cases in the world.

Inclusiv’s conference is also one of the few events scheduled for May to be cancelled thus far. The Credit Union National Association cancelled all of its events running through May 15 while the The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions cancelled two conferences slated at the end of April and the beginning of May. The Marketing Association of Credit Unions Conference intended to be held in late May was postponed.

Most June events for credit unions have yet to be impacted for now.

Some organizations are turning to virtual methods instead. The credit union service organization PSCU cancelled its 2020 Member Forum scheduled in April and will instead hold a virtual event over the conference's duration. A new date is expected for an in-person event.