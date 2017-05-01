Credit union trade associations are cheering a late-night deal in Congress that will fund the government through September and provide full funding for the Community Development Financial Institution Fund.
A deal hashed out on Sunday night makes $248 million available to the CDFI Fund as part of the appropriations process. President Trump had previously proposed gutting the CDFI Fund, a move lambasted by a host of credit union supporters, as well as others in the for-profit banking sector.
