In a move expected to impact more than half the nation’s credit unions, CO-OP Financial Services today announced the acquisition of TMG (formerly The Members Group), the Iowa-based card processing and payments firm.
California-based CO-OP has been a minority owner of TMG since 2012 and the full acquisition is a significant development in the credit union payments space – though not a wholly unexpected one, representatives from the two companies said.
