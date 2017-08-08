National Credit Union Administration Chairman J. Mark McWatters is firing back at the Independent Community Bankers of America’s assertion that more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds were used for the regulator’s legal bills.

In a letter sent today to U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), a member of the House Financial Service Committee leading the charge looking into NCUA’s $1 billion legal bill over recoveries from the failed corporate credit unions, McWatters reminded Wagner (and ICBA president Camden R. Fine) that “No taxpayer funds were lost through the restructure of the corporate credit unions and no taxpayer money was spent on attorney’s fees, either directly or indirectly. Instead, the funds to pay the legal fees came from the approximately $5 billion in recoveries and were paid from the proceeds of each of the settlements.”