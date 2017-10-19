In order to better help credit unions in the state reach minority – particularly Spanish-speaking – populations, the Illinois Credit Union League has formed a partnership with the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions and Juntos Avanzamos (“Together we Advance”), which is a “prestigious designation” for credit unions committed to “assisting and uplifting Hispanic consumers within their community.”

“ICUL is excited to partner with the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions to promote Juntos Avanzamos in order to better serve and empower the growing Hispanic population,” ICUL president and CEO Tom Kane said in a statement. “We strongly believe this program will help our credit unions provide value to an underserved community and fulfill our collective goal of helping people achieve financial independence.”