It turns out credit unions and banks don’t have to be like oil and water, and a new merger consultancy is ready to help them mix.

Achieva Credit Union, a $1.5 billion institution based in Dunedin, Fla., has formed Achieva Merger Services, a mergers and acquisitions consultancy specializing in credit union-bank mergers.

