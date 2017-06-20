It turns out credit unions and banks don’t have to be like oil and water, and a new merger consultancy is ready to help them mix.
Achieva Credit Union, a $1.5 billion institution based in Dunedin, Fla., has formed Achieva Merger Services, a mergers and acquisitions consultancy specializing in credit union-bank mergers.
