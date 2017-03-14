Samsung, terminal manufacturer Ingenico and Swiss app developer Smartlink are teaming up on an odd premise: Rather than treat wearables as vessels for a mobile wallet, treat those devices as a handful of bills and coins.
The use cases for such a system include consumers going for a run or a spa visit where having a phone is not otherwise necessary, but there is still a need to spend a few bucks on a bottle of water or other small items.
