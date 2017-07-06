WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell, who heads the agency's supervisory committee, called on lawmakers Thursday to move more quickly in crafting legislation to reform the government-sponsored enterprises, saying that "we're almost at a now-or-never moment here."

Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, Powell offered a handful of principles as guideposts for resolving what he described as the biggest unfinished business of the crisis. While he stopped short of endorsing any single plan, Powell appeared to support legislative talks around a bipartisan overhaul rather than a plan — supported by small lenders — to let Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac be recapitalized and released from conservatorship.