Ideal Credit Union, Woodbury, Minnesota, on Friday said it has returned 10.5% of its 2016 earnings to members through its exclusive VIP Program.

The VIP Program rewarded 4,165 VIP Plus members with cash dividends in amounts ranging from $50 to $600, which were automatically deposited into members’ savings accounts in January. A total payout of $501,900 was returned to Ideal CU members as a result of the VIP Program.