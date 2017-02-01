Print Email Reprints Share

Tiny Employees First Credit Union, St. Paul, Minn., has merged into $650 million Ideal Credit Union, headquartered in Woodbury, Minn., the two CUs announced Wednesday.

Employees First CU had $12.8 million in total assets and just 1,066 members, according to the National Credit Union Administration.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial