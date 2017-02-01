Tiny Employees First Credit Union, St. Paul, Minn., has merged into $650 million Ideal Credit Union, headquartered in Woodbury, Minn., the two CUs announced Wednesday.
Employees First CU had $12.8 million in total assets and just 1,066 members, according to the National Credit Union Administration.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In