Members of $2.6 million ICI America Federal Credit Union have approved a merger into $442 million Del-One Federal Credit Union.
ICI America FCU, New Castle, Del., has just 505 members, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. The tiny CU held a meeting of the membership Tuesday night.
