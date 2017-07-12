Print Email Reprints Share

Members of $2.6 million ICI America Federal Credit Union have approved a merger into $442 million Del-One Federal Credit Union.

ICI America FCU, New Castle, Del., has just 505 members, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. The tiny CU held a meeting of the membership Tuesday night.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial