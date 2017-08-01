IBM Southeast Employees’ Credit Union in Delray Beach, Fla. has completed its acquisition of Mackinac Savings Bank., based in Boynton Beach, Fla.

The merger, announced in June, brings three new branches to IBMSECU’s network for a total of 19 across Florida and Georgia, as well as lending offices in Florida, Massachusetts and Michigan. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or worships in Palm Beach County.