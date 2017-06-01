IBM Southeast Employees’ Credit Union (IBMSECU) of Delray Beach, Fla., announced that it has acquired the $109 million-asset Mackinac Savings Bank of Boynton Beach, Fla.
Mackinac Savings has three banking offices in Palm Beach County, Fla., as well as lending offices in Florida, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In