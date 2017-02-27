Print Email Reprints Share

Members of Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union, a $7 million institution based in Hudson, Mass., have approved a proposed merger between Hudson Municipal and RTN Federal Credit Union, an $868-million institution based in Waltham.

The merger will be effective on March 1.

