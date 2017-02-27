Members of Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union, a $7 million institution based in Hudson, Mass., have approved a proposed merger between Hudson Municipal and RTN Federal Credit Union, an $868-million institution based in Waltham.
The merger will be effective on March 1.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In