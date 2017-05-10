Pasadena, Calif.-based Wescom Credit Union and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have settled a legal claim involving a married couple that alleged the credit union denied their mortgage application because the wife was on maternity leave.

The couple applied for a mortgage in September of 2015 but the credit union allegedly denied their application, requesting that the woman return to work and provide a paystub in order for the application to be approved. The couple subsequently filed a complaint with HUD, alleging the credit union had violated the Fair Housing Act’s prohibitions against sex and familial status discrimination, which include protections for persons who have or are expecting a child.