Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is implementing reforms to its reverse mortgage program and providing more counseling resources for seniors who are considering the product, Secretary Ben Carson said Monday.

As reverse mortgages have become more popular, "we have learned more about the needs of seniors," Carson said.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial