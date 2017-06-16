WASHINGTON — The Department of Housing and Urban Development released $219 million in funds this week to provide housing for the country's lowest-income families.
It marks the second year that the Housing Trust Fund, which was created by Congress in 2008, has distributed funds to the states to provide housing for the poor and homeless.
