President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States has generated widespread outrage and protests, but it could also ultimately spur many immigrants and permanent U.S. residents to speed up their applications for U.S. citizenship – and that could pay real dividends for credit unions.

Many credit unions provide a service generally called “citizenship loans,” which help members pay for the costs associated with becoming an American, including paperwork and legal fees.