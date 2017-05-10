What began as a short-term loan solution for members of Washington State Employees Credit Union has now expanded to provide similar lending opportunities for other financial institutions.

WSECU launched QCash Financial in 2004 in order to provide short-term loans for members in need, and the program subsequently grew into a CUSO, which now provides automated, cloud-based omni-chanel small-dollar lending technology solutions for FIs. QCash recently joined the Center for Financial Services Innovation’s (CFSI) Financial Health Network as part of a concerted effort to improve small-dollar lending practices.