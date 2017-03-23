Print Email Reprints Share

If you can manage an unmanned drone, you should be able to manage your finances.

That’s the goal behind a new partnership involving Texas Trust Credit Union, which was selected by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce Foundation to provide financial literacy training to a group of college students training in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones.

