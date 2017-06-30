Profitably serving low-income consumers is a longstanding challenge for many banks and credit unions, but it’s especially tricky when the prospects are former prisoners.
Wage garnishments for old debts, difficulty finding employment with a criminal record and other issues make it hard for these people to build significant deposit balances, much less become creditworthy. And then there’s the adjustment to life on the outside after years, or decades, locked up.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In