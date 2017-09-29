OMNI Community Credit Union, based in Battle Creek, Mich., has had a successful job shadowing program in place for years. Each year, frontline employees are given a chance to see how other departments operate, including lending, accounting and collections.

According to Patty Neff, chief human resources officer for the $390 million CU, the program was so successful that management elected to take it a step furhter and flip the script by implementing a reverse job shadow effort.