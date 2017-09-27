On the first day of work at OMNI Community Credit Union, employees enter orientation and learn about the credit union’s “shared value model” from senior leadership.

“In the most basic terms, if the credit union is successful, we share this success with our members, our team members and our communities,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Patty Neff. “Our team is what makes OMNI great.”

OMNI Community Credit Union ranked No. 10 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017, and was ranked No. 2 in its asset class (CUs with assets above $200 million and under $500 million).

OMNI Community Credit Union employees celebrate the 2016 Team Enrichment Day.

Orientation is the first step on what executives hope will be a long-tenured career trajectory. When a position opens up, the first thought is to hire from within. Neff said the credit union has developed programs to make in-house career growth a reality.

“We love to promote from within the organization. In 2016, we had 36 position openings and filled 30 from within our organization – that’s 83 percent,” she said. “Our direct member survey results show our team members are happy and provide great member service.”

Among in-house program initiatives is the Young Leaders Lunch Group, which was instituted in 2017 with the goal of preparing team members for future leadership roles. Additionally, Omni Community CU has its own internal social network, CU Social.

“We love to post announcements, recognition and share our personal news on CU Social,” said Neff. “Our employees really value the sense of greater purpose their careers provide them. Omni isn’t just a place to work; it’s a place to belong, where their work is meaningful and valued.”

Founded in 1951 in Battle Creek, Mich., OMNI Community Credit Union currently operates 11 branches with 126 employees serving more than 37, 000 members with $385 million in assets.